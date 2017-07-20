If the rumors are true, and Brock Lesnar is indeed returning to the octagon this November, what does it mean for his WWE Universal title reign?

Brock is scheduled to defend his Universal title at SummerSlam. Based on the rumors and the way things are shaking out on television, it looks like it’s going to be a Fatal-Four-Way between himself, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. There is a 100 percent chance that Brock retains the Universal title or loses the Universal title in that match.

Brock Wins at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is Aug. 20 this year. That means that Brock would go into training camp for a potential Nov. 4 fight about a month after the event. There’s always a chance that he wins at SummerSlam, remains on WWE television for that month, and drops the belt at whatever the next RAW brand pay-per-view is. There’s also a chance that AJ Styles headlines WrestleMania against Shinsuke Nakamura. It could happen, things are in place for it to happen, but it’s highly unlikely.

It’s more likely that Brock takes a month off before going into training camp, leaving WWE with an absentee champion once again.

This wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. In fact, even if Brock weren’t prepping for a UFC return, most suspected that Brock would be off television in the months following SummerSlam before returning prior to Survivor Series. That could still happen. Given that Survivor Series is two weeks after his rumored fight date, it wouldn’t leave a lot of time for them to build anything substantial (and things could be even trickier depending on the outcome of the fight), but it could still happen.

Brock winning at SummerSlam and then losing in his potential MMA return could mean Lesnar, and the Universal title, is off television until the end of the year.

That’s a scary thought for those backstage in WWE. While Vince McMahon and company obviously don’t have an issue with Lesnar and the Universal title not being the center of attention every Monday night, to not see either for five to six months gives RAW less purpose as guys spin their wheels, waiting on Lesnar.

Of course, if Lesnar is off television for that long, RAW general manager Kurt Angle could always strip Lesnar of the title and award it to his son.

Brock Loses at SummerSlam

With news of Lesnar potentially returning to MMA and his intentions not to re-sign with the company following WrestleMania, a Lesnar loss at SummerSlam appears more likely.

Given that the bout is a Fatal-Four-Way, Lesnar doesn’t have to be involved in the decision. That’s why Samoa Joe is there. Getting the belt off Lesnar, without having Brock lose, continues to protect him and allows him to sit on the sidelines until he’s ready to come back and reclaim that which he never lost.

In this scenario, you’re once again looking at Brock returning for a short build to Survivor Series or prior to the Royal Rumble.

If WWE is still set on Brock headlining WrestleMania against Roman Reigns – and remember, “plans change” – having Brock win the Royal Rumble and enter WrestleMania as the challenger would be a scenario that very few thought of when the Reigns vs. Lesnar rumor was first floated.

The timing of Lesnar’s fight certainly isn’t ideal for WWE. Given that they want to use Lesnar on the four joint brand events, fighting two weeks prior to Survivor Series gives them little chance to utilize Lesnar prior to the show.

That’s why their choice of what to do at SummerSlam becomes extra important. They can take a risk, keep belt on Lesnar, and hope that everything falls in their way. That he’s willing to work the month prior to his training camp and that he’s able to make some kind of appearance prior to and at Survivor Series. Or, they can play it safe. Get the belt off of Lesnar at SummerSlam and move forward without him until December. Be thankful if he’s able to appear before December, but don’t bank on it.

Of course, none of this matters if Lesnar doesn’t fight on Nov. 4.

