– Lana posted the following on Twitter last night, admitting that she still has a lot to learn, but that Carmella is a cheater and was the reason she lost her title shot at last night’s Money in The Bank PPV…

I'm not the best, I have much to learn, but I'll continue to push myself to prove my doubters wrong.Regardless I'm still the MOST #Ravishing — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017