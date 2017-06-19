wrestling / News

Lana Blames Carmella For Her MITB Loss

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Lana posted the following on Twitter last night, admitting that she still has a lot to learn, but that Carmella is a cheater and was the reason she lost her title shot at last night’s Money in The Bank PPV

article topics :

Carmella, Lana, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading