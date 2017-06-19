wrestling / News
Lana Blames Carmella For Her MITB Loss
June 19, 2017 | Posted by
– Lana posted the following on Twitter last night, admitting that she still has a lot to learn, but that Carmella is a cheater and was the reason she lost her title shot at last night’s Money in The Bank PPV…
I'm not the best, I have much to learn, but I'll continue to push myself to prove my doubters wrong.Regardless I'm still the MOST #Ravishing
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017
Regardless @CarmellaWWE is a HUGE cheater with @realellsworth! #MITB match & now my match ! @NaomiWWE this was NOT a FAIR match !
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017