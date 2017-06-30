wrestling / News

Lana Reacts to Getting New Women’s Title Shot

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Lana has been retweeting messages after receiving a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a couple of the posts she’s shared below.

Lana faces Naomi on the July 4th episode, which also includes the return of John Cena, Independence Day battle royal for a shot at Kevin Owens’ US title and a rap-off between the Usos and the New Day.

article topics :

Lana, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading