wrestling / News
Lana Reacts to Getting New Women’s Title Shot
June 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Lana has been retweeting messages after receiving a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a couple of the posts she’s shared below.
Lana faces Naomi on the July 4th episode, which also includes the return of John Cena, Independence Day battle royal for a shot at Kevin Owens’ US title and a rap-off between the Usos and the New Day.
Lana really has another championship match against the queen @NaomiWWE #nomorechances pic.twitter.com/5sFbIclcOo
— Janaya (@OfficialJanaya_) June 30, 2017
@NaomiWWE has to defend the Women's Championship against Lana again? pic.twitter.com/1D2xSDMmnW
— Chris Twigger (@CTwiggerWWE) June 30, 2017