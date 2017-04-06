– Lana appeared on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca yesterday to promote last night’s premiere of Total Divas. During her appearance, she said that Rusev was 2-4 months away from a return due to his shoulder surgery. She was also asked if she received any “backstage heat” when she announced her engagement to Rusev on social media while she was involved in the storyline with Dolph Ziggler Here is what she had to say…

“I feel…that…They just ended up changing the story so it wasn’t necessarily like heat, it was more like…a little bit disappointing because we worked really hard for this story and I was really excited about returning and having a payoff of the return and the tag match…and so when they decided…when Vince decided to go a different way with it he wanted to actually tell the story of us being engaged and telling our wedding story. It was like “Ok, he’s the director!” I’m thankful for my opportunities and I’m thankful that I can tell stories for him for a living. So I was just like “Ok, we’re changing gears! Gotta make the most of it! Gotta be thankful I can do what I love for a living.”…So that’s what it was more like…it was more like that…it was more like woah, we’ve been planning this for so long and now it’s like complete change of gears. But you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.”