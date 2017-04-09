– Lana spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On training at the WWE Performance Center: “I have been a professional dancer and athlete my entire life. I was always drawn to the more physical style of dancing. That is why I breakdance. I love the challenge. The adrenaline rush is there with that. Being down in NXT is great. I love training at the Performance Center and doing shows. Even if it’s in front of 200 people, I love wrestling so much that it doesn’t matter the number. When you love what you do, it doesn’t matter the amount of people.”

On Rusev’s injury status: “He is healing well. I try to be there as much as I can, but I have been spending a lot of time at the Performance Center and NXT training. Then, when the timing is right, you will see me in there on Monday Night Raw.”

On the WWE Superstar Shakeup: “You see how I react to it. It’s hard for me to say because I love Raw and the people I work with. I think SmackDown Live is an incredible show. I think the way they have built the characters has been great. They utilize everyone and have put all the women into compelling stories. It would be an honor to go to SmackDown, too. I’m working hard because one of these days I will go for a championship.”

On her dream WWE opponents: “Stephanie McMahon is one of my dream matches, but I have a lot of dreams. Charlotte, Bayley, Trinity, Becky [Lynch], all the girls. The Bella Twins. If both came back. I feel like everyone has something different to bring to the table. Maybe some people can do more flips or some are stronger or some are a little bit faster or some have an intriguing character to pull from. I think they all have so much to offer.”