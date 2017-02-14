– Lana was the guest on the latest Tomorrow Show for a new interview. You can see the video and some highlights below:

On her her goals before pregnancy: “Oh my Gosh, there are so many things. I definitely would like to wrestle, for sure. I mean, I would love to be Women’s Champion before a child. Why not? Like I said, it’s WWE, anything can happen. It’s sports entertainment.”

On what Vince McMahon taught her: “I’ve learned so many things from Vince McMahon, I mean he’s just like a knowledge of stuff. But one thing he told me about my character… Lana, has to evolve, just like as humans, we have to keep on evolving and keep on changing. We should never stop changing, and we should never stop evolving, and I was like, ‘woah, that’s really deep, let me take that with me for life!'”

On how Triple H and Dusty Rhodes came up with Lana’s character: “Triple H actually was a big person and Dusty Rhodes telling me to watch Rocky IV and instantly I was like, ‘You want me to be this? You want me to be that serious person?’ Because I feel like I’m a light-hearted person, I love comedy, and even all the stuff I was doing at WWE when I first came to developmental was, everything was more like light-hearted stuff. So I’m like, ‘Rocky IV?’ But that’s what we did when I saw it, we tried it, started doing that influence… I watched it a lot.”