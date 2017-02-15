– Lanny Poffo spoke with the Tampa Bay Times for a new interview following the news yesterday of HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary. Some highlights are below:

On Andre not getting along with Randy Savage: “Andre hated baby oil, but Randy wouldn’t stop wearing it. He stubbornly said Andre’s gimmick is being a giant and mine is baby oil. He never backed down from Andre and they never got along because of it.”

On getting on Andre’s good side by getting him a deck a cards before a show: “Playing cards was his one of his favorite things to do in life. He took his big hand, put it behind my neck and gave me a kiss on both cheeks. From then on he called me ‘boss man.’ I was like the mouse that took the thorn out of his paw and we were friends for life.”

On Andre being careful in the ring: “He never physically took advantage of people, but he could have if he wanted to. He was careful with everyone. He didn’t want to hurt people.”