– PWInsider reports that Larry Weil, aka Larry Sharpe, has passed away. Sharpe, who worked regularly for WWWF in the 1970s and founded the Monster Factory wrestling school, died on Monday evening following a battle with liver disease. He was sixty-six years old.

Weil was a successful wrestler in college and high school, ranking #4 in the NCAA national rankings. He was recruited by Red Berry and Gorilla Monson and trained under them before debuting in the WWWF as Larry Sharpe. He toured Japan and various US territories and had a couple of returns to the WWWF, winning tag team championships in Stampede Wrestling with Ripper Collins and the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico with Jack Evans. He also held the NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship in Hawaii.

Once he left the WWWF, he opened the Monster Factory with Buddy Rogers in 1983. He continued to wrestle part-time until 1991 and continued his work with the school, producing talent like Bam Bam Bigelow, Raven, The Pitbulls, Chris Candido, Tatanka, Balls Mahoney, D’Lo Brown and Rocco Rock.

The Monster Factory issued following statement from Sharpe’s sister Darlene Weil Green: “Larrry Weil, also known as ‘Pretty Boy Larry Sharpe’ passed away today with his family and friends by his side in Woodbury, NJ. Larry, a former collegiate and pro wrestler co-founded (alongside Buddy Rogers) The Monster Factory pro wrestling school. The former owner of the Monster Factory trained such notables as Bam Bam Bigelow, Chris Candido, Tatanka, Tony Atlas, Balls Mahoney, The Headbangers, D Lo Brown and The Pitbulls until his retirement.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Weil.