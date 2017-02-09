– Larry Zybysko spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview, a couple of clips of which you can see below. The WWE Hall of Famer discusses his friendship with Eric Bischoff during the early days of WCW and his friendship with Steve Austin.

Speaking of Bischoff, Zybysko talks about how they became good friends early on and giving Bishoff advice on broadcasting. He says he helped Bischoff lay out plans for the nWo and that the angle was as hot as it was because of the guidance he gave Bischoff. He notes that when Bischoff became an executive and started hanging out with Hogan and Nash, he stopped listening to him less anmd that guys were ripping him off but he didn’t know it.

As to Austin, Zybysko talks about Austin’s “Stone Cold” gimmick and how it changes wrestling. He said the gimmick was a situation of “right place, right time” and that Austin was the first guy on wrestling TV who could talk like an actual tough guy.