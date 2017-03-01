– Following the departures of Jade, Drew Galloway, the Hardys, Mike Bennett and Maria, many have wondered who is locked into a contract with TNA. According to PWInsider.com, Bobby Lashley, Moose, Eli Drake, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards and EC3 were all already locked in to contracts before the ownership change; they are also locked in as part of the company’s future plans.

With the departures listed above, this week‘s tapings will look like it’s a new company. While no names are mentioned the site expects at least a few new or returning names at the tapings.