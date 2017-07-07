A new report suggests that Bobby Lashley is feeling pressure from his MMA team to pull back on his commitments to GFW and focus on his MMA career. PWInsider reports that the word backstage at Slammiversary was that American Top Team was trying to pressure Lashley into concentrating full-time on his fighting career. The site says that there have been meetings about the situation that have taken place and that it has been a topic backstage over the last several days.

Lashley is signed to Bellator MMA and has been fighting for then since 2014, though his last fight was last year at Bellator 162. He is undefeated since signing with Bellator and holds an overall 15 – 2 career record.