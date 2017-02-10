– Laurel Van Ness spoke with Wrestlezone’s Impact Rebellion for a new interview ahead of her Impact Wrestling wedding in a couple of weeks to Braxton Sutter. A couple of highlights are below:

On her preparations for the wedding: “Yes, well we are having everything flown in of course on Daddy’s credit card. We have an unlimited budget, we’re having flowers flown in, we’re having champagne flown in… which we tested the other day, Maria and I. Maria is going to be my Maid-Of-Honor of course! She’ll be standing beside me and we’ve got a couple of little surprises for you that I’m not going to tell. You have to be there, you’ll be the lucky one to be there and witness it all. But yes my dress is custom made just for me with extra jewels on it. It’s just what I deserve. ”

On if she’s worried that Braxton Sutter may be getting cold feet: “Whoa Whoa Whoa…No! No! No! You do not ask a bride a question like that! First of all… Braxton Sutter is lucky enough to marry me. So no, I’m not worried about him getting cold feet. Please, Please this is his dream!”