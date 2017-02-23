– Laurel Van Ness spoke with The Pancakes and Powerslams Show for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On her character during the Brie Bella / Stephanie McMahon feud: “I was three months out of training, and I got a call asking if I would like to be a rosebud. So, of course, I said yes, [and was] extremely excited. And on the second day of being a rosebud, I believe we were in Yakima, Washington, which is like such a tiny, tiny, little town. You know, it took me like six hours to drive there, I was so excited to be a rosebud. And they said, ‘We want you to come in for Raw tomorrow, and we have a little part for you.’ So I thought, well that’s cool. Ok, no problem. I’ll be there. I came in, and I did the same thing I had done the last two days. I’d changed with all the rosebuds and got ready. And then, one of the backstage [crewmen] pulled me aside, and said, ‘We just need you to come over here, we’re gonna chat with you about your little part today.’ And they actually walked me into the room, and in front of me was Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon. And, immediately, in that moment, I thought, oh my God. This is way bigger than I could have ever thought it would be. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. They handed me a script and they said, ‘Ok, come to the ring in an hour. Be ready.'”

On what hurt the most about being cut from Tough Enough: “I was very, very hurt and upset when I heard that a lot of the cast members of Tough Enough [were] signed, and [WWE] hadn’t reached out to me. That hurt more than being kicked off of some silly reality show.”

On what to expect during her wedding with Braxton Sutter on Impact: “I cannot wait for everyone to see this. You know, I think a lot of people started tuning into Impact Wrestling again with the Hardys doing all their crazy stuff, and I think that this is just gonna give all the viewers another reason to stay tuning in, and hopefully pull in some new audience as well. It is just chaos. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”