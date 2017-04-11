– Impact Wrestling’s Laurel Van Ness recently spoke with Vice for a new interview, here are the highlights…

On How She Got Her Start: I was always very interested in fitness, I played a lot of sports growing up. I didn’t grow up with wrestling. I didn’t know anything about wrestling. I lived in Calgary, and a lot of old WWE, WWF and WCW guys went through Calgary—whether to train or to work on the independent scene. When I lived there, I became immersed in all of this wrestling talk and it sparked my curiosity. I was on the computer one night, Raw came on and I saw a women’s match. I thought, huh, I could do that. Next thing you know, I was knee-deep in wrestling. I called [Canadian pro wrestler] Lance Storm and started training the next week. I fell in love with it.

On Coming Up With The Lauren Van Ness Character: I remember being told; if you’re a bad guy, find something that people hate about you. Maybe you have a voice that people get really annoyed with. Whatever it might be. On the other hand, if you’re a good guy, you’re trying to get the crowd behind you. Try to play the underdog. I found that when I went to the ring as a bad guy, people hated that I took care of myself. That I went to the gym, that I had hair extensions, that I put makeup on. They hated that I was a girly-girl. I thought, OK, I’m going to crank that up to 110 percent and make people really annoyed. So I go out there and talk about the way I look, or the way I dress compared to what they’re wearing. That really annoys people. As you progress in your career, your character progresses and evolves. I started with an idea, and it’s evolved into this rich, money-hungry, daddy’s girl character. With Impact now, they wanted my character to get married and be left at the altar, so I’ve changed it to a jilted bride.

What Does She Love About Wrestling?: I love the showmanship and the athletic side of things. I love getting in the ring and doing cool moves and learning new things. I’m a bit of a show-off—I like going out there and putting on a show for people—acting, getting made up, wearing cool outfits. I really do love that part. On the athletic side, it is gruelling and tiring. There I times I drag myself out of bed and think “Oh my gosh, am I really going to do this to myself today?” I want to make sure my body is in the same shape leaving wrestling as coming in. I want to protect myself as much as I can. I have a lot left in me.

On How The Industry Has Changed: Three years ago is when I saw the fans really turn and take on a love for women’s wrestling. Women were doing amazing things back then, but they weren’t as recognized as they are now. In the past three years, they’ve had the Divas Revolution—which is a step in the right direction for women. We’re being noticed, we’re main event-ing, we’re doing the ladders and chairs and cage matches—things they really didn’t want us to do before. There are so many eyes on female wrestlers—that’s what we needed. That mainstream focus. Now we have the show Total Divas—even though it’s a reality show, it’s still focused on women in this industry. A lot of girls watch it and think; I’ve never thought of it like that. I never thought female wrestlers could be cool and strong and beautiful. They’ve never seen that side of us.