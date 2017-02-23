– The lawyers who are representing a swath of former WWE talent in a lawsuit against the company over their handling of concussions has filed a motion asking the judge in the case to shoot down WWE’s request to put a stop to the discovery phase. PWInsider reports that the attorneys for the plantiffs submitted a filing on Wednesday arguing that the recent passing of Jimmy Snuka, Ivan Koloff and George Steele among others is a reason that discovery should move ahead.

WWE’s lawyers have been asking for discovery to cease in the lawsuit, arguing that the class action suit was added to existing lawsuits that were already ongoing against the company. The plaintiffs’ legal team say that the current lawsuit was not yet filed when discovery was ended on the existing and related cases and thus the new plantiffs have not had time for their charges to be heard. The filing states, “The epidemic that is killing professional wrestlers and the Plaintiffs in this case necessitate a full and robust discovery to ensure that these wrestlers are given the relief they need before more wrestlers die from the complications of professional wrestling. Discovery should not be stayed as it is only further wasting precious time and rewarding the Defendants abusive, delaying tactics.”

Listed in the filing as examples of wrestlers who have continued to pass away as a result of what they say are WWE’s actions are Steele, Snuka, Koloff, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Nicole Bass and Rex King. The motion states, “While Plaintiffs are dying from their in-ring injuries and long-term neurological conditions, the Defendants seek to delay simple discovery to prevent the public and its former wrestlers from finally seeing the decades of fraudulent conduct that has resulted in severe injuries for its employees.”

In addition, the motion argues that discovery must continue because they intend to scrutinize WWE’s claims that they pay for the medical costs of talents’ in-ring injuries and medical care, arguing that the company’s contractual and public statements on the matter “inherently covers the latent and long-lasting effects of repeated in-ring head trauma. It also argues that the case goes beyong CTE to “a much broader series of claims relating to WWE’s violation of numerous common law, contractual and statutory rights of the Plaintiffs resulting in financial as well as physical injury.”

A hearing is set for March 2nd in regard to sanctions that WWE and Vince McMahon in particular have requested be taken against lawyers Konstantine Kyros, Brenden Leydon, S. James Boumil, Anthony Norris, Erica C. Mirabella, and R. Christopher Gilreath, who they claim have plagiarized allegations from a NFL-concussion lawsuit amond many other claims.