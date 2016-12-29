– Lei’D Tapa spoke with WZ at WrestleCade V for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On her wrestling and MMA career status: “In two weeks I’m going to Nigeria for a wrestling tour. I’m slowly getting back into wrestling after training this past year for MMA. This year coming up, me and this guy right here, Big Red, have a lot of things coming up in the wrestling world. We’re doing it as a power couple, so you guys will have to stayed tuned for that.”

On the appeal of going into MMA after wrestling: “I think it’s because there’s no limits. If you want to try something like that, like me… I went from wrestling to MMA. CM Punk went from wrestling to MMA, and like you said, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. I just think if it’s something you want to do, you go try and do it. There’s no stopping as to what you can do, and I think it’s incredible for the sport. Right now, wrestling and MMA are the hot sports, so why not try it?”

On who in wrestling would be a good fit for MMA or vice versa: “I don’t know; I’ve never really thought about it. All I could think of is competing as a female, if anyone wants to challenge me, let’s do it. Anyone in the wrestling world that wants to step into MMA, let’s do it.”