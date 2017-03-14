– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), at one point Brock Lesnar was rumored to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33, this was before Goldberg signed to stay with WWE through WrestleMania. Meltzer also added that Lesnar had gotten himself out of that match, noting that Lesnar “certainly didn’t want to do” it. The start for the Lesnar vs. Shane feud was at Summerslam when McMahon entered the ring to calm Lesnar down and was then F5’d.