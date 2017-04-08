In an interview with Colt Cabana’s The Art of Wrestling, Leva Bates spoke about her time in WWE NXT and revealed that it was Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady who came up with the name “Blue Pants” for her. Here are highlights:

On her original role: “I was supposed to be talent enhancement. So, I showed up, and even at the time it wasn’t a thing. They were going to call me down because it was a tag match and it ended up being interrupted. And they were like, ‘Hey, we have time Carmella. Do you wanna wrestle?'”

On who came up with the blue pants gimmick: “It was a joke that Enzo and Cass were going over their promo in the ring. I was waiting to find out what I was going to do. I sat next to Sara Del Ray, actually. I was waiting to see exactly what I was going to do. They were going over their promo, and at the time, I was wearing blue pants because I forgot workout pants, so I threw on [blue pants] with a t-shirt. They said, ‘Hey, girl in the blue pants, come on down!’ [Sara] leans over and says, ‘Well, I guess you’re wearing the blue pants tonight.’ I’m like, ‘You got it!’ So, that’s how it took off.”

On the fans getting it over: “If it wasn’t for [the audience] going nuts over the whole Blue Pants thing, I wouldn’t have come back.”