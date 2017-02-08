– Eric Bischoff and Lex Luger discussed Luger’s being brought back to WCW during the Monday Night War on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling. The audio and some highlights are below:

Bischoff on his reaction to Sting suggesting Luger: “Sting comes to me one day and says, ‘Hey Eric, you really need to think about or at least consider bringing Lex back.’ My reaction was, ‘Eh, why? He’s not exactly burning down buildings in WWF…He’s kind of an arrogant guy…It’s not necessarily something that’s going to fit in to this new box we are creating. Why would I do that?’ Sting was such an advocate for you. He was so passionate about you because he knew you.”

Luger on how Sting sold him on coming back to work for WCW: “I will say that you mentioned Sting as an advocate for me. Sting was a huge advocate for you before we ever met. He’d say, ‘I know he’s an announcer and everything but this Eric guy… there’s something special about this guy.’ I could tell that he thought a lot of you and the direction you were headed with the company and the job you were doing. Me having the relationship I had with Sting, I went in to the meeting with an open mind. I didn’t think of you as the peon announcer I knew because Sting had already said that you treated him fairly. He had nothing but good things to say about you.”