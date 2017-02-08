– Lex Luger appeared on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling (via WZ) and recalled the night that Miss Elizabeth died. You can see his comments about it below as well as listen to the audio.

“I’ll never forget the early morning hours when Liz passed away,” he said. “We were just watching movies together, sipping on some vodka and popping pills. Literally before the 9-1-1 call I realized that she had stopped breathing, Eric. Five minutes before that she was standing at the microwave and I was heating up some food and she literally got up and stood right next to me and wanted to help. I told her to sit down and that I had it. She sat down and I went back to fixing what was mine. I look back now at the fragility, the recklessness and the carelessness… we didn’t know that we were playing Russian Roulette. Some of the guys Eric, most of the guys, had a wife and kids. They wanted to wake up the next morning. Just the danger. Playing with the drugs like that. One minute she was there and the next minute I was wondering why she wasn’t eating and trying to wake her up. I realized she wasn’t breathing, panicking and calling 9-1-1. The tragedy of that. To witness that first hand. I’ll never forget.”