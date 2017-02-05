– Below are some more highlights from Lex Luger’s recent appearance on Eric Bischoff’s Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. During the interview, Luger spoke about his professional football career.

Luger on going to the NFL then the USFL: “I actually went to the Canadian Football League first. I played in three leagues: The Canadian Football League then the NFL then the USFL. Or as we called it “The Donald Trump League” with Herschel Walker and the New Jersey Generals.”

Lex Luger on meeting Ron Simmons in the USFL and being in awe of him: “Oh man, Eric. I was in awe of him. As much as I could be in awe of anybody back then. I played college football against him in Miami. It was afternoon games. Ron Simmons is a college football legend. He was the only guy to have his locker at FSU… of all of the great players to come out of there under coach Bobby Bowden one of the great college football coaches ever… his uniform in the FSU locker room is plexiglassed in.”