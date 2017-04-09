Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WCW and WWE Superstar Lex Luger, who discussed his surprise return to WCW in 1995. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

On why he never reached the levels of success he had in WCW in WWE: “I had a great time, I don’t know about the fans, I had a great time with The Lex Express. That’d be a question for the fans, I don’t know. I had a good time with it. That wouldn’t be a question to ask me, that’d be fans or Vince McMahon or whatever.”

Luger on being a part of the Four Horsemen: “Oh god, awesome. Incredible.”

Luger on his favorite WCW memories: “The Mall Of America [Debut episode of Monday Nitro], the first show of the Monday Night Wars was awesome. That time when Hogan gave me the honor of the World Title live in Detroit. Just to be a part of that whole era was so much fun to be a part of.”

Luger on how many people knew he’d be making his WCW return on the first Nitro: “Very few, I think Sting and Eric Bischoff. Maybe on other.”