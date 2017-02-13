– Lex Luger recently appeared on eric Bischoff’s podcast, (via wrestlezone.com), featuring Luger discussing the night he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan on Nitro…

I didn’t learn until I basically went to the ring that I was going to win the World Title that night. I’ll never forget that. People ask me about the highlights of my career and that was such an honor that you and Hogan gave me; since he had some creative control as well. You could tell because of Nick the referee his eyes were as wide as saucers (laughs). It was such a shock. That Detroit crowd, I’ll never forget, it was such a huge pop, one of the biggest pops I ever had in my career but it was delayed. The NWO had left us laying and had so much heat that the crowd in Detroit when I had the World Title and all of the WCW guys filled the ring. You guys wanted to throw me a little bone and of course Hogan would win it back six days later at Hog Wild. It was a brilliant idea because it was just a little bone. I think that you guys knew much more about the fans saying, “We’ve left them laying 47 weeks in a row.” You had the courage to keep it going knowing that wrestling psychology of having to throw the fans a bone. You gotta throw them a bone or you’ll lose them and we didn’t. I never knew why you guys did that but you must have wanted to give the fans just a little bit of bone with the blue collar babyface who had been laying in nachos and beer every week at the end of each show. It was delayed. People waited like ten seconds to realize I really did win the World Title and beat Hogan. Number one, it was done LIVE on Nitro. Hogan never got beat live on television. People were like, “Did Hogan just lose live on television?” It was an amazing moment.