– Despite announcing her departure from WWE back in August, Lilian Garcia was listed as a member of the active roster until this week. Garcia’s profile was moved to the alumni section of the Superstars page on WWE.com this week without fanfare. She participated in the Tribute to the Troops event on December 13th.

Garcia discussed her appearance at the event on her latest podcast, which you can check out below. She said that the stress she’s been going through regarding her father’s illness — the reason she left the company — resulted in her losing part of her voice which made it hard to get through her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

She also talked about Vince McMahon and Triple H’s reaction to seeing her backstage, saying, “It’s like a forever family, that I feel there. And then to see Triple H and Vince McMahon when I walked in and saw them…I mean, they both gave me this huge hug…When I got done singing and I went back to Vince and thanked him for everything, he was just like, “‘Damn girl! I don’t know if that was the best you’ve ever sung it, or we just miss you around here!'”