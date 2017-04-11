– Lilian Garcia says that she helped new NXT announcer/host Christy St. Cloud get into WWE. Garcia said on her Making Their Way to the Ring podcast that she recommended St. Cloud for the company.

“I kinda told somebody there, that was kinda high up, ‘Hey guys, if you’re ever looking for somebody who can actually work for your announce team, this girl is ready,'” Garcia said. “She has been doing some great work for my show and I think she would be awesome here.’”

WWE officials gave her a screen test and an official tryout before signing her. She works in NXT as Christy Olson.