– Lince Dorado recently spoke with thewhitonline.com, here are the highlights…

On His Background: “I grew up Hispanic so from that I only knew about Mexican wrestling, which is the lucha libre and Puerto Rican wrestling, which is brawling, which was through my grandpop—he’s a big influence in my wrestling career.”

On Discovering Wrestling: “In 1994, my uncle came over and had a VHS tape, and it had no labels or anything, and he was like, ‘You gotta watch this,’” Dorado said. “He puts it in and starts fast-forwarding and he stops at this one match. It’s the Undertaker vs. Yokozuna in a casket match from the Royal Rumble. I watched the entire thing from start to finish and I actually missed my bus to go to school—that was the only day I ever missed school was that year.”

On His Friendship With Rich Swann: “Every day is kind of surreal. I’m really good friends with Rich Swann. We have similar upbringings. We kind of joke around to ourselves after talking to somebody like Chris Jericho and just look at each other and ask, ‘What is life?’ It’s not like a negative thing, it’s like a ‘can you believe what our life is now, knowing what it was before?’”