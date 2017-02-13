wrestling / News

Linda McMahon To Go Before Senate Tomorrow

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

PWInsider reports that Linda McMahon’s full Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM ET. She is expected to be confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration for President Donald Trump’s administration. She received support from both sides. A Senate panel approved her nomination with an 18-1 margin, with only Cory Booker (D) voting against. If she’s approved, she could be sworn in tomorrow.

