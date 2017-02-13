wrestling / News
Linda McMahon To Go Before Senate Tomorrow
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Linda McMahon’s full Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM ET. She is expected to be confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration for President Donald Trump’s administration. She received support from both sides. A Senate panel approved her nomination with an 18-1 margin, with only Cory Booker (D) voting against. If she’s approved, she could be sworn in tomorrow.