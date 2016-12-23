– WrestleCircus has announced the following lineup for their upcoming Tough Act to Follow event on January 14th in Austin, Texas. You can find out more about the show here as well as a free match from the promotion’s “The Grandest Wrestling Show” event:

* Ringmaster Championship: Ethan Carter III (c) vs. Michael Elgin

* Moose vs. Brian Cage

* Jax Dane vs. Texas Lion

* Sideshow Championship Survival Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Jordan Len-X vs. Gregory James vs. Ethan Page vs. Matt Cross

* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith, Jr.)

* Rachael Ellering vs. Havoc vs. Delilah Doom vs. Leva Bates

* Trevor Lee vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shane Strickland