Lineup For The August 11th House of Hardcore Show – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to Debut
July 9, 2017
– Here is the updated card for the August 11th House of Hardcore event at the iPlay America in Freehold, NJ..
* MVP vs. Jake Hager (the former Jack Swagger) vs. Tommy Dreamer
* The debuting Rock N Roll Express vs. The Spirit Squad
* Anything Goes: Bully Ray vs. Sami Callihan
* Bobby Fish vs. Rhett Titus
* Also appearing are Nick Aldis (Magnus), Bull James, Velvet Sky, Angelina Love and more to be announced.
Credit: PWinsider.com