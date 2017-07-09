– Here is the updated card for the August 11th House of Hardcore event at the iPlay America in Freehold, NJ..

* MVP vs. Jake Hager (the former Jack Swagger) vs. Tommy Dreamer

* The debuting Rock N Roll Express vs. The Spirit Squad

* Anything Goes: Bully Ray vs. Sami Callihan

* Bobby Fish vs. Rhett Titus

* Also appearing are Nick Aldis (Magnus), Bull James, Velvet Sky, Angelina Love and more to be announced.

