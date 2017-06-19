– Here is the lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* GFW champion Alberto el Patron & James Storm vs. Impact champion Lashley & EC3

* Trevor Lee vs. Davey Richards vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards

* KM vs. Mahabali Shera

* Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs. Allie and Rosemary

* Sonjay Dutt’s X-Division win celebration

* Also appearing are Spud, Swoggle, Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Moose and more.