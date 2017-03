– Here is the match listing for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* The debut of Alberto el Patron

* The debuting Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid vs. Eli Drake and Tyrus

* The debuting Reno Scum vs. Bram and Kingston

* Sienna vs. Rachael Ellering

* KC Quinn vs. Brandi Rhodes

* Braxton Sutter vs. Marsche Rockett vs. DJ Z vs. Caleb Konley

Credit: Pwinsider.com