Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
June 22, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* GFW champion Alberto el Patron & James Storm vs. Impact champion Lashley & EC3
* Trevor Lee vs. Davey Richards vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards
* KM vs. Mahabali Shera
* Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs. Allie and Rosemary
* Sonjay Dutt’s X-Division win celebration
* Also appearing are Spud, Swoggle, Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Moose and more.