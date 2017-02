– Ring of Honor announced today that Lio Rush will challenge for the ROH TV Title at the 15th Anniversary PPV on March 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the announced card at this time…

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Lio Rush vs. the winner of Sonjay Dutt & Marty Scurll from Manhattan Mayhem