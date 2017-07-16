– MCW Co-owner Dan McDevitt announced on Facebook that The Shamrock Cup Special will mark Lio Rush’s last match in the independence scene before he transitions over to WWE. The event is set for Saturday, August 12. You can read his full announcement below.

“Usually The Shamrock Cup is special, last night it was not. It didn’t end the way it was supposed to with our fans having the chance to say goodbye to one of our own homegrown talents. We wanted to give fans that chance so we were able to get something worked out. We are adding Saturday August 12th to the schedule #FinalHour Lio’s last Match. More info will be up on the site in the next 48 hours, this has been thrown together quickly and will get everything updated asap. He will have his last independent wrestling match in the same building he was trained to be a pro wrestler. I am giving him the option of who he wants to wrestle. It will also be fan appreciation night $10 General Admission Tickets. They are on sale now www.MCWProWrestling.com.”