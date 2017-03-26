– Lisa Marie Varon’s wrestling-themed restaurant, The Squared Circle, is going to be featured on the Travel Channel show, Food Paradise, later tonight at 7PM CST. Below is the official description for the episode, “Stuffed”:

Road trip across America to discover the best stuffed foods in the nation. From a wrestling-themed restaurant in Chicago to a baked potato factory in Houston, there’s nothing quite like these restaurants serving up flavorful stuffed bites.