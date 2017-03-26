wrestling / News

Lisa Marie Varon’s Wrestling Themed Restaurant to be Showcased on Travel Channel’s Food Paradise

March 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Lisa Marie Varon’s wrestling-themed restaurant, The Squared Circle, is going to be featured on the Travel Channel show, Food Paradise, later tonight at 7PM CST. Below is the official description for the episode, “Stuffed”:

Road trip across America to discover the best stuffed foods in the nation. From a wrestling-themed restaurant in Chicago to a baked potato factory in Houston, there’s nothing quite like these restaurants serving up flavorful stuffed bites.

