– The Wrestling Observer noted that Julie Real (Julia Ho), Mary Kate Glidewell (Andrea), Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace), Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee), Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to start with the company. Meanwhile, regular performers who are working full time at the Center include Tajiri, Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese, and Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero). Steve Corino started this week as a full time coach, as did John “Johnny Saint” Miller.