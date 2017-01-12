According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Terry Taylor class at the Performance Center (which is the one to groom people who will be are being considered right now for somewhat imminent main roster spots) currently includes: Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade Cien Almas, Alexander Wolfe, TM 61, Hideo Itami, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Chris Hero, Elias Samson and Tye Dillinger.

The next level down from those performers are: Tino Sabbatelli, Riddick Moss, Damo, Authors of Pain, Tommy End, Roderick Strong, Dan Matha, Oney Lorcan, Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Samoa Joe and Austin Aries do not train at the Performance Center, because they do not have traditional developmental deals.