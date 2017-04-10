Forbes has released their list of the top 10 highest paid WWE wrestlers for the year of 2016. Forbes compiles this list using “WWE’s public filings, booking contracts and pay documents as well as interviews with industry insiders.” Wrestler pay includes their base salary and bonuses from merchandise and live events.

Brock Lesnar finished #1 with $12 million, knocking 2015’s highest paid WWE star, John Cena, to #2 with $8 million.

10. Randy Orton – $1.9 million

9. Seth Rollins – $2 million

8. The Undertaker – $2 million

7. Shane McMahon – $2.2 million

6. AJ Styles – $2.4 million

5. Dean Ambrose – $2.7 million

4. Roman Reigns – $3.5 million

3. Triple H – $ 3.8 million

2. John Cena – $8 million

1. Brock Lesnar – $12 million

The 2015 list featured Cena at #1 with $9.5 million, Lesnar at #2 with $6 million, Triple H at #3 with $2.8 million, Randy Orton at #4 with $2.7 million, and Seth Rollins at #5 with $2.4 million.