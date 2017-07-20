– According to PWInsider.com, here are the wrestling related appearances scheduled for today at the San Diego Comic Con…

* WWE’s Mattel panel is today at 1 PM local at San Diego Comic Con time featuring the Bella Twins, Charlotte, Sasha, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks moderated by Renée Young.

* Ric Flair and the former John Morrison will be at the Headlocked Comics booth (Booth 1901) at San Diego Comic Con today between 12 and 6 PM local time:

* John Hennigan (John Morrison) 12:00 pm-2:00 pm

* Ric Flair 3:00 pm-6:00pm

* Headlocked Comics will have an exclusive Ric Flair print available at the booth as well.

* Masked Republic (Booth 1901) will have a presence with some exclusive San Diego Comic Con Exclusive merchandise including a pin, an exclusive issue of Rudo Can’t Fail Magazine, and special custom Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M POPS! by David Cole. The POPS! are limited to 10 each. There will also be exclusive shirts available on LuchaLoot.com.

* Entertainment Earth (Booth 2343) will have a San Diego Comic Con exclusive WWE Mattel figure. This year’s figure is going to be Issac Yankem. They will once again have wrestlers from Lucha Underground at the booth for signings as well.

* Vampiro 11:30am- 12:30pm

* Johnny Mundo and Taya 3:00pm-4:00pm

* Box Brown, the creator of the New York Times bestseller, Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, will be at Retrofit Comics booth. (Booth HH-16)

* Charlotte will be at the Boom Studios booth signing at 4 PM local time. They will have an exclusive cover of their WWE comic celebrating The Women’s Revolution

* Pro-wrestler turned comic artist Scott Lost will be signing in Artist Alley (Booth FF-16)