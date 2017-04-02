– Lita made her first appearance on WWE television since December on Sunday. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to appear on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show panel.

Lita did the WWE television pre-show panels for Raw, Smackdown Live and PPVs until the company cut those out in December. That month, Jim Ross confirmed that per Lita, she had been released from the company. It’s not certain at this time if this is a one-off appearance or part of a new deal.