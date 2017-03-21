Thanks to 411 reader SPIII for sending the following report along…

I came in late but already outside the building the vocal hardcore fans were chanting everything from “Brad Maddox” to ” We Want Paige” to “New Day Cucks”. However, still majority of fans filing in were families with kids.

I got in and got to my seat as Superstars taping was ending. I saw the finish of Sin Cara and Gentleman Jack Gallagher defeating Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari.

Raw Results:

* Show kicks off with Mick Foley coming down to a huge pop from the crowd with him being a hometown boy. Foley reads a HHH written apology off a cue cards before losing it which bought out Stephanie McMahon. The heat on Stephanie was Dixie Carter in NYC-level. Absolutely deafening to the point of go away heat. Stephanie promptly fired Foley which bought out Sami Zayn in Mick’s honor. Nice pop for Sami here. Sami confronted Stephanie on her treatment of Foley and the roster which Steph responded with telling him hes not talented enough to interrupt her. Samoa Joe came out to help Stephanie. This all led to Zayn vs Joe to kick off.

* Samoa Joe defeats Sami Zayn- Not much to say here but an expected rock solid good match, match of the night in fact and slightly up from their FastLane encounter

* Following break we get a backstage segment with Mick Foley and Sami Zayn. They embrace. We see Foley embrace and get thanks from Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley before running into Triple H who tells him to “have a nice day” to huge laughs and pop from the crowd.

* Next is a video of Seth Rollins return and destruction at the hands of HHH last week followed by video of Seth’s rehab and preparation for Mania. We then get an interview with his doctor in which he informs us no doctor in the country will clear Rollins in time for Wrestlemania.

* Charlotte defeats Dana Brooke- Charlotte has such a star entrance live and the crowd response for her is that of a star as well. That pop Dana got for turning on Charlotte did not last a week. Absolute silence when she came out. Short match in which Dana dominated then lost to Charlotte on one big boot.

* Next is a Stephanie-Bayley segment. Steph makes Bayley vs Nia Jax for tonight in a No DQ Match. If Nia wins, she is added to the Raw Women’s Title Match at Mania

* The Highlight Reel Time! Chris Jericho comes out to one of the loudest pops of the night. He was the most over babyface of the night overall (only ones with equal pop were Foley, Enzo & Cass and Brock). Kevin Owens comes from under the ring to attack and leave Jericho laying to end the Highlight Reel. Segment of the night!

* The Brian Kendrick defeats TJ Perkins- short nothing match. No heat for this at all to be honest. As soon as the crew came in for the purple change, crowds of people headed for the concessions. Kendrick admitted stealing Akira Tozawa’s passport after the match.

* Roman Reigns backstage promo- Cena level heat anytime Reigns’ face was on screen tonight with cheers from kids and females with louder boos from the males

* Part 1 of Goldberg-Brock Lesnar Wrestlemania video package- Some vo

* Stephanie makes Cesaro & Sheamus vs Gallows, Anderson, Enzo & Cass in a 2 on 4 handicap match for Sheam-saro’s spot at Mania. At this point Stephanie was getting CM Punk chants whenever she got on screen.

* Nia Jax defeats Bayley in a No DQ Match- I was here for Bayley’s debut in August. The crowd was fully invested in her and everything she had to say that night. Good pop for her tonight but as soon as match started, the crowd turned on this quickly. “We want Paige”, “We Are Awesome” chants as well as a small wave starting. WWE has done Bayley a disservice with their horrible booking of her in 2017 and the difference in crowd response and engagement toward her showed me this.

* Next is Triple H’s response to Rollins not being cleared- Good work overcoming a crowd that wanted to take over this segment. Loud “CM Punk” chants which were ignored by The Game. Then he railed on the fans for what they have done to Mick Foley and what they are doing to Seth. HHH was on point as a heel building up this match here. He challenged Rollins to come to Raw next week to sign a hold harmless agreement for a non sanctioned match at Wrestlemania.

* Cesaro & Sheamus defeats The Club, Enzo & Big Cass- Enzo & Cass are ridiculously over in New York no matter their shoddy booking this year. Great pop and response to their shtick. But ugh 40 second match that makes The Club look like idiots again. The tag divisions are both shows make me sad 🙁

* New Day Backstage Segment- Smart move by WWE keeping Xavier Woods backstage. Loud something rhyming with “New Day Sucks” being heard as well as “We Want Paige” and “Brad Maddox” in the New Day Rocks beat.

* Austin Aries defeats Tony Nese- Small decent pop for Aries. Short 50/50 match in which Aries wins. Neville comes out after with only pyro of the night (no opening pyro show). Short promo exchange between the two.

* Emma Coming Soon- yeah right!

* BRAUNNNNNNN backstage promo- Loud pop for Braun

* BRAUN Strowman defeats Roman Reigns by DQ- I just want to say this: Vince WILL NOT turn Roman Reigns heel at Wrestlemania. Roman gets the closest response to Cena. Kids cheering him while the kids’ fathers boo the hell out of him. Just massive and as long as fans respond this loud to him, Vince will stay the course. This was below their Fastlane match. It felt like they were buying time to get to the Undertaker. Lights go out before a Roman spear. Lights back on, Taker is between Roman and BRAUN. Great pop for Taker. Massive boos for Reigns spearing Taker.

* Brock Lesnar dark segment- Great pop for the surprise Brock segment. Sing a long with Heyman and an open challenge to the entire roster. Big Show comes out and gets F5ed for his trouble.

Solid show live but probably was not as good from home. Raw is a hassle to get through from home and its pretty tough live. The crowd response diminishes throughout the night and multiple Stephanie McMahon segments do not help that either. (Like seriously get her off my TV please) The crowd was loud and vocal for most of the night though. I will be back at Barclay’s for Summerslam weekend.