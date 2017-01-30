Thanks to 411 reader Austin in Texas for sending this along…

The Alamodome is not a good place for a big event. I’ve been to several wrestling events and this was by far my least favorite venue.

As for the event, I enjoyed almost all of it.

The kickoff matches were decent…nothing must see by any means.

The opening match between the Smackdown Women was pretty fun but only about a third of the crowd was seated. Mickie James got a nice little reaction from the crowd and so did Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and even Alexa Bliss.

The crowd was definitely behind Gallows and Anderson in the tag team match. We played along with the boo Sheamus, cheer Cesaro game, but the biggest pop of the match came when Gallows and Anderson picked up the win.

Sasha vs. Nia was a dud. The crowd didn’t seem interested at all and weren’t even giving Sasha the normal cheers she gets. I think everyone understood from the beginning that Nia would win.

Bayley got a huge pop from the crowd and a small section even tried singing but it never caught on. In my area there were dueling “lets go Bayley”, “lets go Charlotte” chants for the majority of the match. Not sure how well they were heard on TV but they were loud in my section.

Owens vs. Reigns to me was pretty good. I enjoyed the amount of offense that Owens was able to get in but I didn’t care for super Roman being able to kick out of so many different moves/bumps. The crowd was ready to riot for the first time in the night when it looked like Reigns was going to spear KO through the table. It seemed like no one in the building was a Reigns fan. Braun got a “thank you Strowman” chant after he interfered, that should give an idea of how much the crowd really didn’t care for Reigns. The right guy won here.

No one cared about the Cruiserweight match. Most of my section emptied out and it looked like the majority of the people on the floor used this match as a good time to hit the toilet. The match itself wasn’t bad it was just in a bad spot. They should have been on the preshow or opened the Rumble.

Cena vs. Styles was another absolute classic! And I’m so glad I got to see it live because the crowd was AMAZING! The entire crowd was hot from the start of the match until the end. Lots of “Cena sucks” and “lets go Cena” chants throughout and several very loud AJ Styles chants. We couldn’t have asked for a better match between these two. It seemed like from where I was sitting that most of the crowd around me wanted Styles to retain the title. Lots of boos after Cena picked up the win. Those boos did however turn to cheers when he started celebrating…I’m assuming to show respect to not only Cena but also Styes for such an awesome match.

The Royal Rumble lived up to the hype for sure. All the big names got the pops they were expecting and the place about lost their minds, in a bad way, when Roman Reigns came out at number 30. The amount of energy used to voice our displeasure for seeing Reigns out there was deafening. The “this is bull****” chant was incredible. I hope it sounded as good over TV. When Randy Orton eliminated Reigns there was a huge sigh of relief from the crowd. Orton winning saved the event for me.

Biggest takeaway from the rumble was the amazing reaction that Tye Dillinger got at number ten. It was a beautiful sight seeing 50,000 people chanting ten and throwing their hands in the air. Everyone in my section was hoping that Tye came out at number 10 but it seemed too perfect for it to actually happen.

Corbin got a pretty good reaction when he eliminated Braun and Enzo was booed when he came out at 27.

There was a period during the rumble that one of the screens above the ring stopped working so the side of the arena I was on just had a black screen for about ten minutes.