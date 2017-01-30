Credit Kurt Zamonra and Pwinsider.com

– So basically 3 sides of the upper deck was tarped off. The hard camera side looked to have 5 or so rows open. Everything else looked sold out or close to it. I obviously have no way of telling how legit the 52K number is that they sent out tonight, but that gives everyone an idea of what was sold.

– Felt really bad for the Smackdown women coming out first. There was MAYBE 20% of the crowd in their seats when that started. They should’ve flipped the pre show women matches, without a doubt.

– Big pop for the Raw tag title change. It’s about time for Gallows and Anderson.

– Bayley got a massive pop for her entrance, but the crowd did not seem overly into the match as a whole.

– Roman vs. Owens was a great match live. Crowd was all over Roman. Even before the Rumble match debacle, I don’t understand how you can have 40-50K booing him soundly and call him a good guy. Another big pop for Owens winning. Strowman even got a Thank you chant.

– Obviously Neville and Rich Swann were in an unenviable position. Crowd was flat for most of the match, minus some moves here or there. Glad to see Neville get the title though.

– I have been to 4 WrestleMania’s in my lifetime, including the last one that broke the attendance record, and I have never experienced anything like I did for Styles vs. Cena. That crowd was a sight to see and was incredible to hear. That match was soooo good and the crowd was eating out of their palms. When Cena won, the roar from the crowd blew the roof off. It wasn’t cheers or boos, it was just an ovation. I can’t describe it, but it was great to be a part of.

– I personally enjoyed the Rumble match and thought it was great, but I think the crowd as a whole was let down by the lack of true surprises. Enzo at 27 was put in a bad spot. Dillinger at 10 got an incredible ovation when he came out. I couldn’t even hear his music. The Taker/Goldberg staredown and following spots had the entire crowd on their feet. One of the biggest pops of the Rumble was Corbin eliminating Strowman. No one saw that coming. Roman at 30, unless they’re starting a heel turn say TOMORROW, was the worst thing they could’ve done for him. Literally anyone woud’ve been better. I’ve heard a lot of “This is Awesome!” chants… I’ve never heard “This is Bullsh-t”. Especially from that many people. Orton winning the Rumble felt like he had truly saved the night for a lot of fans. Big pop for the last elimination.

Overall, I had a great time live, but I can understand if others did not. I’ll never go back to The Alamodome though. Not easily accessible through parking, traffic, or just walking up to the arena.