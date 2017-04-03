Thanks to 411 reader SP3 for sending this along

The set was one of the best ever. It looked like a wrestling theme park so awesome.

* Neville vs Aries – solid match with a good story. Happy that Neville won because the Cruisers have been the land of 1 to 2 month title runs so Neville needs more time. Surprisingly for being the first match on the preshow, the crowd was into this the entire way. Pro Aries with some Neville support (me included) sprinkled in.

* The Dre – idk if it’s a good thing or bad thing that they surprised me by not only having Braun lose but not having someone like Luke or Sami win but instead going for the Sportscenter moment. It definitely shocked the crowd when Braun was eliminated. Aww well I didn’t care anyway. Just happy Joe wasn’t in it.

* IC Title Match – such a lifeless match. The crowd cheered Dean’s entrance then we sat on our hands until the finish. Dean Ambrose has fallen off so bad. He went from one of the top matches at WM32 with Brock to the preshow of 33. That Austin podcast has ruined his life….outside of going home to Renee

* AJ-Shane – one of two matches that exceeded my expectations for the night. I was not feeling the Shane punches, his shoddy selling and overall going 50/50 with the Phenomenal 1 but hey still a really good match. That SSP by Shane impressed the hell out of me and this match proved that AJ can get a good match out of anyone.

* US Title Match/BFFS collide – another really good match. Crowd with alot of support for Y2J but my section had some KO fans. On par with the opener. love the finish with the KO Murder Death Kill.

* Raw women’s Title Match – pretty good match with a so so finish. The opening was hot with Charlotte and Nia standing out. Better layout, Bayley not winning the Macho Elbow she’s won exactly NO matches with and more teases with Bayley and Sasha would have made this better. Crowd was interested in this more before Nia’s elimination than after ironically.

* Raw Tag Title Ladder Match – The match of the night and the moment of the weekend. After meeting the Hardys and their family and witnessing the craziest ladder match I’ve ever seen live with them vs the Young Bucks, the fact that Matt & Jeff worked another ladder match the next day is amazing. Marked out so hard and the Delete chants were so awesome with 70,000+. The crowd went insane. Incredible match and so happy WWE made this happen. It made this Wrestlemania for me.

* Mixed Tag – ugh Super Cena bs. I called Miz&Maryse winning by cheating leading to Cena picking Nikki up and proposing to her. Miz worked the whole match with amazing crowd control and put on a good performance but I can’t say the rest of the other 3. That finish would have helped everyone involved. Instead we get Miz & Maryse looking like scrubs while John & Nikki won’t even be on SDL in a few weeks. Just ugh

* HHH-Rollins – wrong time for a long methodical HHH match. A decent 25 min match with a very good built in story in front of a crowd that were spent after the Hardys return was not wise. This would have came off better after the Pitbull performance.

* Pitbull – Gimme the green light cuz I was ready to go go go to the bathroom.

* WWE Title Match – wtf was that? Worst match of the night probably. I called RKO winning the night before with my group of friends aka the Tru Heels. My reasoning was the right decision and who I want to win is Wyatt but let me choose who I think Vince will want to win. After picking Miz, do you know how hyped I was Orton won? Still bad decision

* WWE Universal Title Match – one of my favorite matches of the night. Best match these two ever had together. Crowd was so amped for this. Moment Goldberg took a German the crowd forgot if they wanted to boo either guy. That is all I can say considering my obvious low expectations.

* SD Womens Title Match – the clusterfuck we all should have expected but loved it for what it was. Naomi’s entrance might be my favorite live entrance ever. I love Naomi winning and all the ladies got to shine a lil so that was good. The crowd couldn’t care less unless it was Naomi.

* Roman vs Taker – Slow and sometimes painful match to watch but the crowd made it fun and entertaining. The Tru Heels were Team Roman and pissing everyone in P09 off. It was a once in a lifetime moment to see Taker retire and leave his gear in the ring. The crowd with loud “Undertaker” and “Thank You Taker” chants after Roman’s music stopped all the way out of the stadium. Roman winning was def right decision. Now stop being stubborn and turn him heel Vince. He will be the biggest heel since you so do it TONIGHT!