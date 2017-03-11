PWInsider released the following notes on last night’s ROH 15th Anniversary PPV event, Winner Takes All.

Before the show started they had all the Ring of Honor champions for autograph sessions. As expected the Hardys line was huge, surprisingly the second largest line was for Marty Scurll, while the Kingdom…..Plenty of room available.

There was a snafu involving Ticketmaster selling seats that didn’t exist. Luckily Sam’s town and Ring of Honor caught the problem early and had seats available plus a couple complimentary cocktails.

You could see Cary Silken and Joe Koff talking with the fans before the show started.

Pre PPV match Will Ferrara over Shaheem Ali.

Jay White vs. Kenny King, match started out slow but got better towards the end. I hope Jay stays in the states a bit longer. He’s already a fantastic worker, he just needs to show more personality and he’ll be ready for NJPW.

Six man scramble, non stop action, real good match. Punishment Martinez did the ACH springboard flip to the floor which was insane to see coming from a monster like Martinez.

Lethal vs Fish. Off the charts awesome. Amazing that in 2017 we get to see Jerk Jackson vs. Special K’s Hydro.

Six man title match. The entrance of Dalton Castle alone was amazing as he had about a dozen Boys carrying him to the ring. Was turning out to be a very good match until the injury happened.

TV title: I’m gonna say flat out Marty Scurll is OVER. I really haven’t been the biggest Lio Rush fan but I can say he showed me a ton in this match and I hope he stays with ROH for the near future. Match itself was fantastic, hopefully we can get another rematch soon.

Bully Ray & The Briscos make a great 6 man combo. Real physical match with War Machine and Davey Boy Jr. Hoping that Rowe, Hanson and DBS Jr. start getting bigger pushes in NJPW.

Three way Vegas Street fight was all sorts of craziness. Except for a few facials from Matt, and the head to the turnbuckle with the fans chanting DELETE, nothing resembled Broken Matt or Brother Nero was shown. Tables, ladders, garbage can and thumbtacks were the weapons of choice. All three teams got a standing ovation after the match as they all put their bodies on the line.

Main Event: for someone who has watched Ring of Honor since day one it is great to see Christopher Daniels get the win here. Daniels bled a gusher early in the match. Adam Cole played the perfect cocky heel and really laid in the smack talk throughout the match. Huge ovation for Daniels after the match. Personally loved Cary Silkin handing the original ROH title to Daniels.

Overall it was a great show worth the PPV price.