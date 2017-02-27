Thanks to 411 reader Josh for sending along these live notes from tonight’s Raw:

– Not sure what happened to the stage display, but they had techs working on it during every break between the Rollins segment and the cruiserweight tag match.

– Austin Aries got a big reaction both times he came out for commentary.

– Ring crew came in after Raw went off the air to fix the ring. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out, and Heyman issued an open challenge for a fight. Big Show came out, got an F5, and the crowd went home happy. The promo and in-ring action were nearly identical to what circulated online last week.