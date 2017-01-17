– Floslam announced today that Pro Wrestling Revolution and Lucha Forever have joined the FloSlam family. After the initial airing, shows will be available for unlimited rewatching via the ever-growing Floslam library. Lucha Forever is a new promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Their debut show is set for April 17 in Birmingham, England with plans to run monthly shows after. Pro Wrestling Revolution is based out of Southern California. They utilize a lot of Mexican talent including veterans and up and comers. Their first event of 2017 takes place Feb. 25th, with Ultimo Dragon appearing.