– Lucha Underground released the following highlight video for last week’s TV show:

– Here’s the complete LU Texano vs. Cage match. This is match five of their Best of 5 series.

– Lucha Underground also released the following preview and tweets for tonight’s show:

Sexy Star is out for revenge against Mariposa on a BRAND NEW #LuchaUnderground WEDNESDAY 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/s5EX2PKNXR — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 2, 2017

TOMORROW Things can get weird when Rabbits meet Reptiles in a Trios Match on an ALL-NEW #LuchaUnderground 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Va8xQvETaV — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 3, 2017