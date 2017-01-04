wrestling / News
Lucha Underground News: Highlights for Last Week, Preview for Tonight’s Show, Complete Texano vs. Cage Match Video
– Lucha Underground released the following highlight video for last week’s TV show:
– Here’s the complete LU Texano vs. Cage match. This is match five of their Best of 5 series.
– Lucha Underground also released the following preview and tweets for tonight’s show:
Sexy Star is out for revenge against Mariposa on a BRAND NEW #LuchaUnderground WEDNESDAY 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/s5EX2PKNXR
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 2, 2017
TOMORROW Things can get weird when Rabbits meet Reptiles in a Trios Match on an ALL-NEW #LuchaUnderground 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Va8xQvETaV
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 3, 2017
TONIGHT, The Mack gets his crack at #LuchaUnderground Champion Johnny Mundo 8pm ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ovQVa8n6x2
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 4, 2017