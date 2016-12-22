– Lucha Underground saw a ratings spike this week. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 104,000 viewers per Showbuzz Daily, doubling last week’s 0.02 demo rating and up 74% from 60,000 viewers. The ratings for the show have been up and down over the last four weeks, going from 0.02 to 0.04 consistently. Viewership was still slightly below the 112,000 from two weeks ago.

The numbers are roughly steady with the same episode last season, which had a 0.04 demo rating and 111,000 viewers.