– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some Lucha Underground talents are reportedly frustrated since the company will not be taping more TV until fall of 2017. Talents had kept weekend dates free starting in February (when they were originally going to tape), or if they had dates, many had canceled them, and now they have to get new bookings for February, March and April. The frustration is that after all these years, they haven’t broken out, and it’s only seasonal work. But with talents locked into the seven season contracts, talents cannot explore working in places like WWE, New Japan and ROH.

Some top talent are trying to see if they can legally get themselves free from the deals and explore working elsewhere. Most of the talent is still happy this company is still around because it’s a regular paycheck in season (with the exception of guys like Rey Mysterio who are on guaranteed annual big money deals) Most talent is paid per television show they are on at the time the show is taped.

There is also more frustration, many hoped by this time that they’d be more of a force, be huge in the Hispanic community (they still don’t have a Spanish language outlet). Many also hoped that they would be doing house shows by now and that they would be making money off merchandise.